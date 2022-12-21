Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,126 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $50,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRNX stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $854.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,932.26% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after acquiring an additional 275,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,522,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,055,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

