Veer Bhavnagri Sells 5,602 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,800,000 after buying an additional 5,427,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after buying an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,880,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

