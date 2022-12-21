William J. Dunaway Sells 600 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $55,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

StoneX Group Stock Up 2.5 %

SNEX stock opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.79.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

