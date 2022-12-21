Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 3,022 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
OKTA stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $234.79.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $330,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Okta by 16.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Okta by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $4,905,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
