Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 3,022 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Okta Stock Up 1.4 %

OKTA stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $234.79.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $330,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Okta by 16.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Okta by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $4,905,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

