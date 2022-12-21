Brett Tighe Sells 2,643 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Okta Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.18. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $234.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36.

Get Okta alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $1,365,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Okta

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price target on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.