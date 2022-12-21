Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,501,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,472,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00.

Expensify Price Performance

EXFY opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.75 million and a PE ratio of -7.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter worth $54,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 452.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter worth $10,382,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 61.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 512,628 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

