Todd Mckinnon Sells 3,771 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Okta stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.18. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $234.79.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,648,000 after purchasing an additional 267,321 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC grew its position in Okta by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,200,000 after buying an additional 267,213 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Okta by 394.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after buying an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
