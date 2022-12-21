Todd Mckinnon Sells 3,771 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Okta Trading Up 1.4 %

Okta stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.18. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $234.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,648,000 after purchasing an additional 267,321 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC grew its position in Okta by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,200,000 after buying an additional 267,213 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Okta by 394.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after buying an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Okta

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

