Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Sells 4,436 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Peter Seidelmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $184.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,616,000 after buying an additional 807,348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 151.6% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.11.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

