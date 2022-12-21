BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Director Buys $135,200.00 in Stock

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) Director Glenn W. Welling bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,920.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BRCC opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BRC Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 772.78%. On average, analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BRC by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in BRC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in BRC in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in BRC in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BRC by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BRC to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

