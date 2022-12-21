Diane K. Duren Sells 16,089 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 5.5 %

SLCA opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $931.22 million, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 2.71.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $418.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

