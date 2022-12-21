Eric M. Sprink Sells 3,000 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $613.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.58 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCB. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,172,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,718,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth $4,496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 205.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 63.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

