Harry S. Chapman Sells 3,000 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 54.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $286,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,542,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

