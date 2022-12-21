Reshma P. Shetty Sells 101,425 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 101,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $162,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,208,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,734,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

NYSE DNA opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,680,000 after buying an additional 37,575,106 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123,775 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,831 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on DNA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

