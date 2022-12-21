David Abraham Gilboa Sells 10,738 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $168,908.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Abraham Gilboa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $115,547.54.

Warby Parker Stock Down 4.2 %

Warby Parker stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 102.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 23.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 551,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 105,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Warby Parker by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 66.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.