David Abraham Gilboa Sells 10,738 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $168,908.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Abraham Gilboa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 9th, David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $115,547.54.

Warby Parker Stock Down 4.2 %

Warby Parker stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 102.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 23.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 551,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 105,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Warby Parker by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 66.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

