Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar Sells 45,554 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 315,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

SUMO opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 190,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,158,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 131,305 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $2,008,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

