Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,500 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

