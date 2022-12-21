Enrique Senior Sells 35,054 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stock

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

CNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 257,365 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 359,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.