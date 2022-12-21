Eric M. Sprink Sells 5,000 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $238,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,723,525.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CCB opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 191.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 100.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 500.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 943.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCB. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

