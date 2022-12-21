Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Matthew Munn Sells 1,797 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average of $91.23.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

