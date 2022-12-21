Timothy S. Huval Sells 635 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $501.72 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $531.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $152,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Humana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Humana by 351.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,269,000 after buying an additional 105,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Humana by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,632,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.