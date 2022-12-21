Mark Andrew Sherman Sells 2,334 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $1,102,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 474.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 397,471 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

