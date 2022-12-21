Richard N. Massey Sells 181,630 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -153.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

