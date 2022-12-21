David Brewster Williams Buys 210,400 Shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Stock

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) CEO David Brewster Williams purchased 210,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,912. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Brewster Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, David Brewster Williams purchased 231,521 shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,525.21.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Stock Performance

WRAC stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Rowland Acquisition

Williams Rowland Acquisition Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition by 16.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 193,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,853,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

See Also

