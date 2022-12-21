David Brewster Williams Buys 210,400 Shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Stock

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) CEO David Brewster Williams purchased 210,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,912. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
- On Monday, December 19th, David Brewster Williams purchased 231,521 shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,525.21.
WRAC stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.31.
Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.
