John L. Harper Sells 46,320 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Construction Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $393.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 310,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1,448.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 566,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.