David Craig Brown Buys 40,000 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) CEO David Craig Brown acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,208,137 shares in the company, valued at $59,641,780.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 33.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Victory Capital by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

