Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 151,617 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 151,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $495,787.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PLBY Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $145.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLBY Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 832.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.