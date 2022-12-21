Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 151,617 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 151,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $495,787.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PLBY Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of PLBY stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $145.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
