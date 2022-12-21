Insider Selling: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Director Sells 4,860 Shares of Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average is $109.26. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

