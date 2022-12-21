Vincent Ciruzzi Sells 6,998 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock opened at $144.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

