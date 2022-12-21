David Kirn Sells 32,933 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,403,110.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FDMT opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $672.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

