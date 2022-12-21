Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Purchases 225,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,358,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,596,029.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Anthony Noto acquired 682,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.42. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,466,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 87,466 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $67,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 136.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

