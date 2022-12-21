Richard D. Brannon Purchases 80,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

