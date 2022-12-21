Patrice Minguez Sells 47,594 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Resolute Forest Products Trading Down 0.0 %
RFP stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.
Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.
Resolute Forest Products Company Profile
Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.
