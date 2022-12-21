Susan Helfrick Sells 19,662 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -791.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Chewy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Chewy by 24.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Chewy by 1.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Chewy by 21.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

