Susan Helfrick Sells 19,662 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Chewy Stock Performance
Shares of Chewy stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -791.44 and a beta of 0.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Read More
