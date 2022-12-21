Cynthia Ryan Sells 3,009 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cigna Trading Down 0.4 %

CI stock opened at $329.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.23. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cigna by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 15.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

