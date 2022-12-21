Vimal Mehta Sells 30,000 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Stories

