Vimal Mehta Sells 30,000 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
