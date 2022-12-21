Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Joseph Morris Kochansky Sells 25,840 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Joseph Morris Kochansky sold 25,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $472,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,558.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Morris Kochansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Joseph Morris Kochansky sold 1,900 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $35,150.00.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -911.00 and a beta of 0.47. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 16.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 14.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 89,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,509,000 after purchasing an additional 204,116 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

