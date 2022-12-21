Ibstock (LON:IBST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $144.97

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 144.97 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 48775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.40 ($1.80).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ibstock from GBX 210 ($2.55) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £581.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.34.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.