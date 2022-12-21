WANdisco (LON:WAND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $750.00

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.11) and last traded at GBX 750 ($9.11), with a volume of 2917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 735 ($8.93).

WANdisco Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 564.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 422.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £612.72 million and a P/E ratio of -16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Get WANdisco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WANdisco

In other WANdisco news, insider Yeturu Aahlad sold 36,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.59), for a total value of £167,674.60 ($203,686.35).

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.