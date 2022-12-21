W Nicholas Howley Sells 6,500 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00.

On Monday, October 17th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $610.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after acquiring an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $387,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.67.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

