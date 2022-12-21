Jennifer Peppe Sells 119,422 Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $4,275,307.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

Imago BioSciences stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Imago BioSciences

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMGO. Wedbush lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Further Reading

