Troy Rudd Sells 139,308 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AECOM Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACM stock opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,567,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in AECOM by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AECOM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in AECOM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

