David A. Duffield Sells 102,500 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $280.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average is $156.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workday declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Workday to $212.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

