Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight Sells 2,000,000 Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $13,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,639,076 shares in the company, valued at $53,091,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

OPAL stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

OPAL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

