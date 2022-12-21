Carol Orme Holding Sells 5,000,000 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DINO opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $20,318,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

