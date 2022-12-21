Cbi Usa, Inc. Buys 3,400,000 Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Stock

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) major shareholder Cbi Usa, Inc. purchased 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,218,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,278.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Exicure Stock Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.22. Exicure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exicure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Exicure by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exicure by 329.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113,293 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Exicure by 90.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

