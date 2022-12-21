Bryant R. Riley Purchases 120,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 120,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,815,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,213,456 shares in the company, valued at $249,345,989.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.69. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $340.36 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after buying an additional 32,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after buying an additional 87,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 512,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

