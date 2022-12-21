Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 67,789 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,789 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.82 per share, with a total value of $4,936,394.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,465,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,332,441.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 31,530 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.31 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,084,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

