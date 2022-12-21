Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 67,789 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,789 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.82 per share, with a total value of $4,936,394.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,465,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,332,441.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 31,530 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50.
Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.31 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
