Stephen Fredette Sells 404,654 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $7,615,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 445 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $7,685.15.

Toast Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,372,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 85.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 181.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,463 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

