Stephen Fredette Sells 404,654 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $7,615,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 445 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $7,685.15.

Toast Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,372,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 85.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 181.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,463 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.