United Microelectronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 100,117 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,559% compared to the average daily volume of 3,765 call options.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 1.6 %

United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UMC. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 42.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 865,977 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,429 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 384,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 65,227 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

