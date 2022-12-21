Piper Sandler Increases Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $280.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $203.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MDGL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $250.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $253.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 683.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

